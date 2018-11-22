Life is wonderful

It's 1948 and radio station KCCF is hosting the first holiday tribute of the season. Featuring many local players in multiple roles, this rousing cast of artists with Curtain Call Company Fallbrook will perform everyone's favorite Christmas show "It's a Wonderful Life" as a live radio play.

If you haven't attended a radio play in the past, it is a hoot. For instance, audience members will be instructed on how to respond to the cues from the folio artist, Cari Garrison. She is the sound effects person. The one that shuts the door, makes typing sounds, or rings the bell for a new angel – all the while actors read their lines before a live microphone.

Actors will be dressed in the era and they encourage everyone to join the fun by digging in the back of the closet for that special something. Be it hat and gloves or wingtip shoes with a watch fob...it is the spirit of the show that brings the fun to life.

Join this merry cast for a step back into yesteryear. Alphabetically they are Lauren Brimmer, Don Foulkes, Jack and Mary Fry. Cianna Garrison, Orolie Gubser, Judy Justin, Nancy Kreile, Luise Nunez and newcomer Elias Questenberg.

Dust off your sense of humor and awaken your imagination to take full advantage of the upcoming performances. Guaranteed to tickle a funny bone or two. The venue is small, so do not delay in grabbing tickets to see the charming cast of characters welcome in the holiday season.

Curtain Call Company Fallbrook (KCCF) will kick off the holidays on opening night on Friday, Dec. 7 at radio station KCCF also known as the Fallbrook Woman's Club at 238 West Mission Road.

The play can be seen Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m .; Dec. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for only $10 at Major Market or by visiting http://www.curtaincallcompany.org. The house number is (760) 468-6302. Leave your number and how many seats to reserve.

The building is handicapped accessible on the west side when parking on the street. The parking lot is on the east side of the building.

