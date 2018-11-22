Pala's free New Year's celebration to feature four top local bands

PALA – New Year’s Eve revelers will have a time to remember when Pala Casino Spa & Resort hosts four of Southern California’s top bands for a huge, free party to welcome 2019.

The newly-expanded Luis Rey’s Restaurant, Bar & Lounge and The Center Bar will host most of the action and Pala’s big bash will kick off at 11:30 a.m. when Gino & The Lone Gunman lead off at The Center Bar until 3:30 p.m. Then from 4-8:30 p.m., Grand Sonic Theory will take over until Safety Orange starts to welcome the New Year from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The highly-popular The Fave will host the party at Luis Rey’s from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Luis Rey’s full bar and dinner menu will be available for purchase. The entertainment will be free and seating in Luis Rey’s will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.