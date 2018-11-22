Ragland wins first again in Plein Air painting contest

Jack Ragland stands in front of his painting "Hart Winery" with his first place certificate in the Ralph Love Plein Air Contest in Temecula.

FALLBROOK – Jack Ragland's painting "Hart Winery" earned a first place certificate in the Ralph Love Plein Air Contest in Temecula. All entries in this show were presented to the judges with no signatures showing. For three consecutive years, Ragland has won the first place award in this competition open to all artists.

Picked as the best sunset, "Dorland Sunset" is ineligible for the award since its creator, Jack Ragland, had already won a first place award.

This year's rules prevented one contestant from winning more than one award. The event coordinator said the five judge's first choice for the "sunset award" was also Ragland's painting "Dorland Sunset". However, this award was consequently given to another artist since his first place made him ineligible.

The public is invited free of charge to view the 2018 Plein Air Competition Paintings on display at the Merc (The gallery in the theater lobby), 42051 Main Street, Temecula, through Dec. 30. Gallery hours are Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 2-9 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Anyone who visits the gallery can vote for the people's choice award.