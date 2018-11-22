Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ragland wins first again in Plein Air painting contest

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2018 at 10:07am

Jack Ragland stands in front of his painting "Hart Winery" with his first place certificate in the Ralph Love Plein Air Contest in Temecula.

FALLBROOK – Jack Ragland's painting "Hart Winery" earned a first place certificate in the Ralph Love Plein Air Contest in Temecula. All entries in this show were presented to the judges with no signatures showing. For three consecutive years, Ragland has won the first place award in this competition open to all artists.

Picked as the best sunset, "Dorland Sunset" is ineligible for the award since its creator, Jack Ragland, had already won a first place award.

This year's rules prevented one contestant from winning more than one award. The event coordinator said the five judge's first choice for the "sunset award" was also Ragland's painting "Dorland Sunset". However, this award was consequently given to another artist since his first place made him ineligible.

The public is invited free of charge to view the 2018 Plein Air Competition Paintings on display at the Merc (The gallery in the theater lobby), 42051 Main Street, Temecula, through Dec. 30. Gallery hours are Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 2-9 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Anyone who visits the gallery can vote for the people's choice award.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018