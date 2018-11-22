White Christmas is coming back to Temecula

TEMECULA – This holiday season, area residents can discover the perfect gift for everyone on their list! They can start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and have "Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical".

Theatre Royale’s lavish new production will begin Dec. 21 at Pechanga Resort & Casino. This must-see classic tells the story of a song-and-dance team that falls for a stunning sister act in the process of putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn. Full of dancing, laughter and s...