Fallbrook High to host mobile blood drive

 
Last updated 11/24/2018 at 9:51am



SAN DIEGO – Fallbrook High School, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Friday, Nov. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

FHS is located at 2400 South Stage Coach Lane and donors will receive a voucher for a free entree (up to $14) courtesy of the Broken Yolk Cafe. Donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call (800) 469-7322) or visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

About one in seven people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Submitted by the San Diego Blood Bank.

 
