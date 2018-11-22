Stay healthy through the holidays with a Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Make eating healthy part of your daily life for a healthy body, disease prevention and high life!

By starting your day off with this delicious Pumpkin Smoothie instead of a piece of pumpkin pie, you will give your body essential vitamins, minerals for good energy along with a healthy dose of fiber to help keep your digestion system moving.

All the ingredients in this recipe are rich in antioxidants and provide essential nutrients that will help keep you feeling energized and healthy through the holidays.

This recipe can be enjoyed as a meal that will help you avoid holiday overeating and...