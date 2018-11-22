Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Sticks-on-fire are toxic, should be handled with care

 
Last updated 11/24/2018 at 11:51am

Lucette Moramarco photo

Euphorbia tirucalli, also known as stick-on-fire, firestick, and pencil stick, has toxic sap.

Like most succulents, euphorbia members thrive in the wintertime, especially the euphorbia tirucalli or sticks-on-fire (also called fire stick, finger plant, Indian tree spurge, or pencil plant) which turns bright orange to red in cold temperatures.

Shrubs of sticks-on-fire can be seen growing in yards and nurseries all around Fallbrook, noticeable for their glowing color and unique shape which is unlike the rest of the euphorbia family.

While the famous poinsettia belongs to the euphorbia family, it is not a succulent, however, it has a characteristic common to its succulent cousins. They...



