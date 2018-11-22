Thanksgiving is the leading day for US home cooking fires

FALLBROOK – Holiday party planning begins now for many families, and SERVPRO fire damage restoration specialists in the Fallbrook area offer some important reminders to local residents to help ensure this season glows with the warmth of good food and good friends, and not with the glare of a devastating home fire.

“The holiday season is a time when many families plan big and elaborate meals for large groups of people,” says Sue Steen, Servpro Industries, Inc., chief executive officer. “But all that cooking creates an extraordinary risk of fire. For a safe and festive holiday season,...