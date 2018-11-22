Veterinarians alert pet owners of Thanksgiving hazards

AUSTIN, Texas – Veterinarians from hospitals across the U.S. with Pathway Vet Alliance, a leading national veterinary management group serving pets and their parents, cautioned pet owners of potentially life-threatening hazards around the household during Thanksgiving festivities.

Thanksgiving is a time of year with heightened travel and family gatherings. According to AAA, an estimated 51 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving last year. With increased company or new environments, inherent risks become more prevalent for pets during Thanksgiving.

For pet owners traveling or hosting this holiday season, doctors from Pathway Vet Alliance urged them to keep the following safety tips in mind for their pets.

Ask family, friends and other guests not to feed pets food scraps during meals or gatherings, especially if a pet has food restrictions.

Keep decorations like candles, extension cords and small, scented ornaments out of reach.

Do not allow pets to chew on leftover bones, as they can splinter and perforate the intestines or cause choking.

Do not share any raw ingredients with pets, including dough or batter containing raw eggs, dairy or yeast.

Keep foods well out of reach that contain artificial sweeteners like Xylitol, which can cause hypoglycemia, which is low blood sugar; seizures; liver failure or even death in pets.

Do not feed pets fatty foods, which can cause pancreatitis.

If traveling by plane, book direct flights whenever possible and only use approved shipping crates.

If traveling by car, ensure the pet is kept in a safe, secure and well-ventilated crate or carrier and never left alone in a parked vehicle.

Ensure the pet’s crate and identification tag have matching and updated information.

“While Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate with family and friends what we are thankful for, unfortunately, injuries and ailments involving pets arise due to avoidable hazards like decorations or dietary restrictions unbeknownst to house guests,” Dr, Taylor Marchman, veterinarian and vice president of medical operations at Pathway Vet Alliance, said. “We urge pet owners to think about their furry companions’ needs before the holiday season is upon them and these concerns are set aside for more pressing matters.”

If a pet is showing signs of injury or has ingested an object or food that poses a health risk, the owners should contact their local emergency veterinary clinic right away. Reach out before departing to ensure the emergency clinic has the capability and personnel to handle the pet’s particular needs.

Submitted by Pathway Vet Alliance.