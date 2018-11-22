Angel Society donates $95,900 to local nonprofits

FUHS student volunteers earn community service credit on a recent busy Saturday at the Angel Shop, from left, Andrea Candido, Ruth Urrutia, Natalie Sanchez, Erica Rodas, Mimi Meacham, Ariana Garcia, Eva Mendoza, Katie Mactezuma, and Virginia Lazaro.

FALLBROOK – A total of $95,900 in philanthropic funds was approved by the board of directors of the Angel Society of Fallbrook during the months of July through October.

The largest grant included scholarships to 22 Fallbrook High School students totaling $25,000. In addition, $4,500 in funds were awarded to FUHS to assist students in need.

The Fallbrook Senior Center received funds totaling $10,000 towards the center's Home Delivered Meals program, which delivers healthy food to an average of 50 to 60 homebound seniors daily.

The Fallbrook Village Association also received a grant of $10,000 to help fund the creation of a waiting station at the new Railroad Heritage Park located at the intersection of Main Avenue and Elder Street in downtown Fallbrook.

Two North County nonprofits, TERI, Inc. and Operation Hope, received $5,000 each. TERI, which is located in Oceanside, serves children and adults with special needs. Operation Hope in Vista offers a 45-bed year round shelter focusing on homeless families and single women.

REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program in Fallbrook, which helps children and adults with disabilities learn how to ride horses and have fun doing it, also received $5,000 in funds.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary received $4,000 in aid for its ongoing spay and neuter expenses. Also receiving $4,000 was the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which will use the funds to upgrade a patio used by veterans, their families and the GANAS program.

The Fallbrook Pregnancy Center, which provides resources and education for new parents, received $3,000.

The Live Oak Park Coalition received $2,500 to fund new soccer goals and other equipment. Fallbrook Trails Council received $2,000 to help support repairs, equipment and annual maintenance at the Santa Margarita River Trail. The Fallbrook Chorale also received $2,000 to help replace fire-damaged items, as well as support orchestra expenses for its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 8.

Wounded Warrior Homes Inc., which is based in San Marcos, also received $2,000 to assist homeless veterans with transitional housing.

Palomar College received $1,500 in assistance for its adult ESL classes in Fallbrook and $1,000 for its Textbook Program.

Several organizations received $1,000 each. They include the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, which will use the funds to help maintain the Main Street median; La Paloma Elementary School student programs; Potter Jr. High's Band/Choir and Hardship Fund; Veteran Career Assistance to assist military personnel transitioning to civilian careers; and Club Crown Heights (part of North County Lifeline) to help provide computers and accessories in an afterschool program in Oceanside.

Other FUHS school teams and programs received $500 each. They include Cross Country, Girls Volleyball, Boys Lacrosse and R.O.T.C.

Two other worthy local programs also received $500 each. They are Fallbrook Pop Warner and its Little Scholars program, to purchase uniforms and equipment; and Our Fallen Soldier, which supports spouses and families of veterans lost in conflicts, also received $500.

From left, student volunteer Itsarely Castillo helps Angel Society member volunteers Sharon Rose, Eufemia Carreno, and Laura Robinson.

The Bonsall Woman's Club received $400 to help create two decorated trees to be raffled at its upcoming "Storybook Christmas" luncheon fundraiser.

The Angel Society of Fallbrook raises philanthropic funds through the operation of the Angel Shop, an all-volunteer run thrift store at 1002 S. Main Avenue. Many members of the Angel Society volunteer at the shop and items for sale are donated by generous Fallbrook residents and friends.

Recent repairs and repaving of the Angel Shop parking lot were made possible by donations to the Angel Building Fund. Generous donors are listed on the Angel Wall outside the shop and on the Angel website.

The Angel Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are accepted Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.theangelsociety.org.

Submitted by The Angel Society of Fallbrook.