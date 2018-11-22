Legacy celebrates giving and receiving

Fr. Vince Mesi front left, and Fr. Francisco Alejo accept a grant from the Viola McDowell Endowment for San Luis Rey Mission Parish and its outreach program for the homeless. Behind them are Legacy's board president, Mark Hvasta, and program officer Jan Pichel.

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation held its second annual Endowment Celebration Nov. 15 for both donors and beneficiaries at Palomares House. Jan Pichel, Legacy's program officer, told the guests, "The work that you do has affected me profoundly."

Through her own work for nonprofits and from what she has observed at many other service organizations, Pichel said she has "experienced humbleness. Humbleness through you and the people you serve, combined with greatness, servitude and meekness."

She explained that meekness is "being able to get out of your own way to serve others...it is the feeling after you've served someone." That is why the Bible says the meek shall inherit the earth, she added.

After visiting Elizabeth Hospice and observing its work, Pichel said, "You feel tremendously small but incredibly fulfilled at the same time; to inherit the world is to be a part of the universe." Furthermore, the work of these nonprofits inspires donors to do what they do, she said.

Pichel encouraged everyone to experience this level of humbleness and inherit this feeling. To those dedicated to what they do, she said, "I'm grateful to be a part of that and this event is a way to thank you for what you do."

Legacy board member Mark Hvasta said that community foundations exist to facilitate charitable giving. The Out of the Ashes fund is one of the funds managed by Legacy; almost $30,000 was raised and $13,000 was given away to Lilac fire victims. There is still money in the fund for when the next fire happens.

According to Hvasta, Legacy's charitable remainder trusts total $14 million in funds. The foundation is distributing almost $500,000 in grants for fiscal year 2017. A small organization with significant impact, Legacy gave away $150,000 the night of Nov. 15.

Hvasta explained that donor advised funds get a tax deduction. A donor can create a fund at Legacy then have time to give it away when they are ready. Most of the funds at Legacy benefit seniors, children and/or the disabled. A committee decides from among applications which groups will get funds.

Scholarships are among the annual donations with $41,836 going to students this year. Local nonprofits that applied for and received funds include the Fallbrook Senior Citizen's Center, Foundation for Senior Care, REINS, SonRise Christian Fellowship and the Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club.

Nonprofits with their own endowments include the American Association of University Women Fallbrook Branch, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and the Fallbrook Music Society.

Fallbrook Music Society treasurer Robin Scheuer accepts the grant from the society's endowment fund managed by Legacy Endowment Community Foundation.

San Diego area nonprofits awarded grants include Rady Children's Hospital, Salvation Army - Sierra del Mar Division, St. Madeleine Sophie's Center, Elizabeth Hospice, Cabin by the Lake and ROADS-Real Options for Adults with Disabilities.

Grants were also presented to programs serving veterans, K9 Guardians which provides veterans with service dogs; WAVES which provides dive therapy and training for disabled veterans and Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center's Wounded Warrior Retreat.

The grants are appreciated so much by their recipients that Peter Lefevre came all the way from Los Angeles to receive a grant for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. All nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications for as many as grants as apply to their area of service.

For more information about setting up a trust or applying for next year's grants, visit http://legacyendowment.org/ or email info@legacyendowment.org.