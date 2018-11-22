Rainbow MWD approves contract for water tank staircases

The Rainbow Municipal Water District will be installing staircases in its steel water tanks and railing systems on the top of those tanks.

A contract with the Utility Services Company division of Suez Water Technologies and Solutions was approved on a 4-0 Rainbow board vote Oct. 23 with Bill Stewart absent. The $1,528,626 contract will cover all 12 of the district's steel reservoirs and will result in the installation of the staircases and railing systems over a seven-year period.

"This is to make it for better access of the tanks for inspection and maintenance and also to improve safety," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

Rainbow staff members must currently climb ladders to reach the top of the water tanks. There is no railing at the top, so the staff members must wear safety harnesses while climbing the ladder and once they are on the roof they must attach a cable to an anchor point in the center.

The drawbacks of such an inspection process include that staff must perform multiple safety tasks not only correctly but also in proper order to avoid falls or other accidents. Anchor points corrode or might not be constructed properly, and the anchor points might not allow adequate inspection of the edges of the tanks.

The necessity of staff having proper safety gear with them does not allow for a tank to be inspected immediately if a problem is suspected. The ladder is difficult to maneuver even without the safety gear, and the bulk and weight of that safety gear increases the difficulty. The use of the restraints also requires special training, and since it is not feasible to train all staff members in the proper use and implementation of the fall protection devices and procedures, only a limited number of personnel can currently access the top of the tanks.

The multi-year program will construct metal staircases up the sides of the steel tanks and railing systems around the top of the tanks.

"It makes it easy for employees to carry tools and equipment," Kennedy said. "It also makes it much more safer."

Suez is currently under contract to provide tank maintenance and submitted a proposal for the stairs and railings whose maintenance would also be performed by and guaranteed by Suez. Suez will schedule tank re-painting around the stairway and railing installation of the specific tanks.

Suez and Superior Tank Solutions both submitted bids to perform the staircase and railing installation. The two bids were within five percent of each other. Superior Tank Solutions submitted the lower bid but recommended that Rainbow issue the contract to Suez since Suez would have the advantages on mobilization, amortization of exterior coatings, painting, and touch-up.

The current system requires two staff members to be present for the tank inspections. The staircases and railings will allow the monthly inspections to be completed by only one person, and there will also be a time savings since there will no longer be a need to put on and take off safety gear.