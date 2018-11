Sheriff Log

Last updated 11/25/2018 at 8:38am

November 5

1600 block Dentro De Lomas Arrest: Battery

November 6

1300 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety

40400 block Gavilan Mountain Rd. Domestic violence incident Miscellaneous

November 7

1100 block Alturas Rd. Stolen vehicle

500 block Steward Canyon Rd. Arrest: Felony, other agency's warrant

600 block S. Main Ave. Shoplifting

500 block Stewart Canyon Rd. Use/under influence of controlled substance

November 8

700 block Alturas Rd. Driving while license suspended or revoked: other reasons

300 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Felony bench warrant; misdemeanor bench warrant

November 9

200 block Deddie Terr. Arrest: Battery

900 block Alturas Rd. Simple battery

1800 block Tecalote Dr. Trespassing

300 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Felony bench warrant

7300 block W. Lilac Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1400 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; possess controlled substance

700 block E. Mission Rd. Petty theft

5200 block S. Mission Rd. Miscellaneous incidents

300 block W. Clemmens Ln. Residential burglary

November 10

1600 block S. Mission Rd. (1) Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant

1600 block S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant

November 11

1700 block Canyon Heights Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1800 block Dorothea Ave. Death (Coroner's case)

4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Arrest: Felony, causing fire of structure/forest land

2400 block Summer Hill Ln. Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance paraphernalia

November 12

200 block W. Kalmia St. 5150/Mental disorder

100 block S. Main Ave. Grant theft (from motor vehicle)

7300 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Other agency vehicle theft recovery

400 block E. Aviation Rd. Arrest: Misdemeanor, other agency's warrant

2000 block James Gaynor St. Grand theft (from motor vehicle)

November 13

2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

1600 block E. Mission Rd. Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance paraphernalia

1600 block Dentro De Lomas Vandalism

700 block Palomino Rd. Death

4100 block Serranos Ct. 5150/Mental disorder

November 14

1700 block Reche Rd. Found property

600 block De Luz Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

November 15

400 block W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest: Misdemeanor, other agency's warrant

1000 block Overbrook Ln. (1) Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; possess controlled substance

1000 block Overbrook Ln. (2) Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant

2200 block Vista Valle Verde Death