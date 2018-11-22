Storm expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds to San Diego County

Bulk of rain expected for the afternoon

Drivers splash through the intersections in Fallbrook during heavy downfalls of rain.

Residents throughout San Diego County awoke to rainfall today as the season's first major storm moved through the area, but forecasters said the bulk of the precipitation will likely come this afternoon.

In a 24-hour period that ending at 9 a.m., the storm had dropped 0.29 of an inch of rain in Fallbrook, 0.21 of an inch in Bonsall, 0.14 of an inch in Oceanside, 0.28 of an inch in Escondido, 0.39 of an inch in Julian, 0.67 of an inch near Palomar Mountain, 0.17 of an inch in Ramona, 0.21 of an inch in Poway, 0.26 of an inch in near the San Diego airport, 0.32 of an inch in La Mesa and 0.08 of an inch in San Ysidro, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph were predicted for late Thursday morning, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory that remains in effect until 6 p.m. throughout the county.

High surf and strong rip currents prompted the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Surf levels of 6-10 feet, with sets around 12 feet, are expected to peak Thursday through Friday morning with minor coastal flooding possible through Saturday, forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to about 6,000 feet as the system unwinds Thursday night. High temperatures are expected to reach 64 degrees at the beaches and inland, 62 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 74 in the deserts.

The cold front is expected to reach downtown San Diego between 11 a.m. and noon and bring heavier rainfall Thursday afternoon, NWS forecasters said.

Urban areas of San Diego County were predicted to be spared the worst of the storm, while a flash flood warning was issued for Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

A second, weaker storm is expected to bring rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.