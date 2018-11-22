After Measure EE, it is time to come together

In a Nov. 10 article in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Teresa Platt said, “there will be discussion about what’s next. Some soul-searching, probably, at the district, is overdue.”

I agree.

In April, Platt also said, “if you find another location, we will help you with your bond.” I believe she is sincere.

I have heard many times, mainly from Gird Valley residents, “why do you want to build a school in Fallbrook?” That sends a clear message – Gird Valley doesn’t feel like it is part of the Bonsall community. And that’s a shame, because they are.

As of Nov. 15, 75 percent of Gird Valley registered voters turned out, and 83 percent of those voters said No to Measure EE. Platt is right – it is time to do some soul-searching. It is time for the district and Gird Valley residents to stop viewing one another as opposites – it is time that both sides view each other as partners.

Gird Valley residents have sent a message – and it’s time the Bonsall community listens to that message. The positive of Bonsall Unified owning the Gird Valley parcel is overwhelmed by the negative feeling the site has among Gird Valley residents.

The time to heal is now. It is time to come together, and as a community, help mold this district into what it needs to be for a good, long time.

In that same article, Platt said “the question should be, what facilities do we need for the future?” And although the district and different board members have floated a variety, it is time to put those aside and start over.

What facilities do we need? Not just for a high school, but for the entire district, at every level. Let’s find consensus – at some basic level, all parties should be able to agree on the facilities, the properties, and number of incoming students.

It’s time to partner with Gird Valley residents and say, “we need your help, and in turn, we can help you.” The message is clear. We just need to listen to heal this wounded community.

David Toney