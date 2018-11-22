Big changes in Sacramento

The Legislature will convene Dec. 3 for one day to swear in new members and start the 2019-2020 two-year session that will begin in earnest Jan. 7.

Big changes are coming to Sacramento. First of all, Gavin Newsom will be our new Governor, with a partisan balance in the Legislature that has shifted more heavily toward the Democrats, who will have a two-thirds super-majority in both houses.

Politics aside, this region will have unprecedented clout in the new session. Senator Toni Atkins (D – San Diego) will remain Senate President pro Tempore, Senator Pat Bates (R – Laguna Niguel, whose district includes northwest San Diego County) will retain her position as Senate Republican Leader, and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D – San Diego), remains Majority Whip. Lastly, I have been selected by my Republican colleagues to become Assembly Republican Leader, replacing Assemblyman Brian Dahle, who is stepping down.

Though we may disagree on some issues, this leadership team has an excellent personal and working relationship, and I look forward to joining them as we move forward to address the great issues facing our state and region. These include transportation infrastructure, water, housing, wildland/urban interface and disaster preparation and response, healthcare and many others. While these issues can be contentious, they are often open to bi-partisan solutions.

Though Southern California has been California’s population center for decades, this has often not been reflected in legislative leadership, which in the past has frequently come from Northern California. At the very least, the concerns of Southern California will be receiving increased attention in the new session.

I am humbled by the support I received from the voters Nov. 6, and I look forward to continuing to serve as your voice in Sacramento.