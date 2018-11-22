Polling turns out to be an unfortunate experience

Each election, my husband, George Kossivas, volunteers his garage as a polling location. He attends the Registrar of Voters training, cleans the garage and devotes his day to being of service to the community as a poll worker. It’s a lot of responsibility and work.

With ballot Measure EE, this election was emotionally charged. Two gentlemen, Joe Beyer and Jeff Johnson, showed up in our driveway early election day. Mr. Johnson was wearing a Bonsall High School lanyard and “Staff” badge of sorts. We found this to be an obvious intimidation tactic.

Regardless of which side one is on, there is no room for outside influence at a polling place. I phoned the Registrar of Voters. They told me it was unacceptable that he was wearing that lanyard with the controversial measure regarding the school district on the ballot. They opened a case and sent someone to request he remove his lanyard, which he did.

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Beyer took turns “observing” all day, remaining through the closing of the polls. I approached them, introduced myself and inquired as to their positions. They responded, tapping on the “Observing Polices and Procedures” poster mounted on our garage door, stating they were observing.

Later, I inquired about their clipboard and tally marks. Mr. Johnson said he was counting the number of people voting. When I asked why, he said, “to make sure the number of people voting matches the number of ballots coming out.”. He then added he was a “concerned citizen”.

With the help of Google and some neighbors, I learned Jeff Johnson was the treasurer of the Yes on EE campaign. Crazy and shameful.

Many voters were insulted, suggesting we call the Sheriff and have them removed, saying it was unacceptable. There were several confrontations between voters and Mr. Johnson. The poll workers were uncomfortable being watched all day.

This behavior was disheartening, to say the least. My husband, a veteran, loves his country and takes great pride in hosting the elections, which he will continue to do despite this unfortunate experience.

Susie Kossivas