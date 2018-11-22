Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

3.9 magnitude earthquake near Ocotillo Wells

 
Last updated 11/29/2018 at 10:04am

OCOTILLO WELLS - A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County on Thursday, Nov. 29 and could be felt as far away as Fallbrook.

The temblor struck at 5:48 a.m. at a depth of slightly under 7 miles, its epicenter around 12 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated

community a few miles west of the Imperial County line, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt in the coastal areas of San Diego County as well as Fallbrook.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.


 
