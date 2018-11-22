New professional lacrosse team to begin delayed training camp on Friday

SAN DIEGO - A new collective bargaining agreement announced between the National Lacrosse League and its players union will allow the San Diego Seals to open their inaugural training camp Friday, the team announced.

The Seals will begin play Dec. 22 in Denver against the Colorado Mammoth and play their first game at Valley View Casino Center Jan. 12 against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Seals had been scheduled to play their home opener Dec. 8 but the league canceled the first two weekends of play on Nov. 15 after it was unable to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.