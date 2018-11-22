Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Seniors sought for winter softball season

 
Last updated 11/23/2018 at 2:55pm

Shane Gibson photo

Senior softball players have a lot of fun on the diamond. Registration is now open for the winter season.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League, for those age 50 and older, is now registering both new and returning players for the 2019 winter season.

New players interested in tryouts/practice sessions should visit http://www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org for more detailed information and registration forms or call Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389.

Registration fees are due Jan. 8. The league fee is $80 and includes two shirts and a hat.

After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers. League play is expected to begin Jan. 14.

Games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and each team plays two games per week. The season will run (approximately) from Jan. 14 through March (always allowing for changes and weather issues). Games are played on Field 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

There will be a number of pre-season practices to keep muscles in shape. The practices will be held at Rainbow County Park from 3 p.m. until dark (4:30 p.m. or so) on the following dates: Nov 28, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 19, Dec. 27, Jan. 3 and Jan. 8.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.

 
