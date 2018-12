FALLBROOK – Members are reminded that the CalRTA will have its general meeting Thursday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Golf Club of California, located at 3742 Flowerwood Lane in Sycamore Ranch.

The meeting will feature a special Christmas presentation by the Fallbrook High School Madrigals. To make reservations, call Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696 before Dec. 6.

