Chief Abbot to speak to Fallbrook Democratic Club

Chief Stephen Abbot of the North County Fire Protection District is the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Democratic Club meeting Dec. 6.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder Street. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Stephen Abbot, Fire Chief/CEO of the North County Fire Protection District. Abbot is proud of having served in the fire service for over 28 years, including nine years as the fire district's Emergency Medical Services Chief. He has lived in Fallbrook for 20 years and serves on the Fallbrook Regional Health District as a director.

San Diego Democratic Party chair Jessica Hayes plans to stop in to thank Go Team members for their efforts and to congratulate the club's seven members who were elected to posts on Fallbrook school boards, the health district board, and the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

In addition to regular meetings held the first Thursday of each month, the club also holds casual coffee meetings the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.