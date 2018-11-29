Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook 4H participates in faire

 
Last updated 12/4/2018 at 6:56am

Fallbrook 4H members display some of their animals at the Harvest Faire; from left, Samantha holds a rabbit, Anna M. a chicken, Erica N. a chicken, Will M. a goat and Christian E. a duck.

FALLBROOK – This year at the Harvest Faire, the Fallbrook 4H had a booth with many different animals like chickens, goats, ducks and rabbits.

Many people came by the booth and talked to the 4H students, some even signed up for the 4H program.

The 4H program in Fallbrook is open to all students. It has many activities for students to enjoy and they can join the group all year. The meetings are the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Fallbrook High School.

The next meeting is Dec. 4. All interested people are welcome to come and join them.


 
