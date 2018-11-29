Fallbrook Student of the Month celebrates 20 years

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Student of the Month is one of this community’s treasures. The 2018-19 school year marks the 21st year of this outstanding program. This nonprofit organization honors four outstanding junior or senior high school students from the Fallbrook Union High School District each month.

Students are nominated for this award based on excellence in academics, school service and activities, community service, leadership and citizenship. Students may be nominated by teachers, administrators, coaches, community organizations or employers.

The students are recognized by local, state and federal political representatives and receive a much-desired “red bag” that includes gifts from Fallbrook and Bonsall business and organizations, a backpack, a commemorative T-shirt and a coveted priority parking pass for the senior parking lot at the school.

This program began in February 1997 when Assemblyman Bruce Thompson and his legislative aide, Nan Hampton, visited a program that honored students in the Lake Elsinore, Murrieta and Perris area. With a desire to acknowledge Fallbrook students who demonstrated outstanding efforts at school and in the community, the Assemblyman’s Office Student of the Month Program began with its first meeting held under a tree on the FHS campus.

In May 1997, a couple of parents were asked to take over the program. The Fallbrook Community Student of the Month Program was launched for the 1997-98 school year. Numerous community members generously served on the program’s committee over the next 14 years, and the program received generous financial support from the community. The program hosted its awards program at the Fallbrook Golf Course from October 1997 through May 2012.

At the end of the 2011-12 school year the Fallbrook Community Student of the Month Program made the decision to discontinue the event. Increased competition for community dollars was being driven by drastic cuts in school funding for school sports. Faced with decreased financial resources and the rising costs of hosting the breakfast at a restaurant forced the program to close its doors.

Greg Coppock, the master of ceremonies of the program and assistant pastor of Sonrise Church, together with FHS Principal Rod King and a couple of parents, then stepped up to find a way to continue this Fallbrook tradition on a smaller budget. The combination of the generous support of Sonrise Church, Pastor Coppock’s community connections and the blessing of the outgoing committee enabled the new Fallbrook Student of the Month Program to continue the tremendous legacy of supporting the students of Fallbrook.

In October 2012, the reorganized program held its first breakfast at the Fallbrook Community Center with delicious food and coffee donated by Major Market and Pedro’s Tacos, and centerpieces provided by Sheri’s Flowers.

Fallbrook Student of the Month continues on into its 21st year with monthly awards breakfasts, now located at North Coast Church. Over 600 Fallbrook, Ivy and Oasis High School students have been recognized to date. This unique and truly special tradition is supported by dozens of local contributors including its financial sponsors – the Angel Society, Coldwell Banker Village Properties, Fallbrook Village Rotary, Fallbrook Republican Women Federated, FHS PTSA, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club and Major Market.

As Sharon Koehler, school board member, often remarks at the breakfast, “The first Thursday of the month at Fallbrook Student of the Month is truly the Happiest Place on Earth!”

Fallbrook Student of the Month is a 501C3 nonprofit corporation. For additional information, contact Committee Chairwoman Lynne Grantham at Lyngrantham@aol.com.