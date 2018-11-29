FRWF welcomes the Salvation Army Band

FALLBROOK – All are invited to celebrate Christmas with the Salvation Army Brass Band at the next Fallbrook Republican Women Federated meeting Friday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. Also, Ardeth Meier will be the guest speaker and share information about the history of the Salvation Army.

Attendees are asked to arrive early to check in at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, Fallbrook. The cost is $25 for the brunch and program. RSVP in advance to FallbrookRWF@gmail.com.

Guests are welcome. The more voices to participate in the Christmas carol sing-a-long, the better.