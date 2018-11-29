Joan K. Drew, 93, of Vista, Calif., passed peacefully on November 18, 2018. Joan was born July 1, 1925 in Warren, Michigan and was the eighth child in a family of 12.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 56 years, Ed Drew, 10 siblings and two grandsons, Jason Frater and Samuel Burt.

She is survived by her sister Irma Jones (Warren, Mich.), daughters Judy Quintanar (Oceanside, Calif.), Jeanne Frater (San Diego), Deborah Burt (Vista, Calif.) and sons Ed Drew (Hood River, Ore.), Tom Drew (Temecula) and John Drew (Fallbrook) in addition to 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Joan and Ed moved from Utica, Mich. to Fallbrook, Calif. in 1963. Joan's joy in life was her family, being a wife, mother and grandmother. She deeply loved her family and that love was returned to her ten-fold.

Funeral services will be a Catholic Mass to be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 12 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 4124 Mount Abraham Ave., San Diego, 92111, with a reception immediately following in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sam's Posse at http://www.samsposse.org or mail to Sam's Posse, Attn. Director Deborah Burt, 454 Sunrise Drive E, Vista, CA 92084.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Elizabeth Hospice for their support in the final days.