Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Library to hold Winterfest Celebration

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will hold a Winterfest Celebration Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5- 7 p.m. Celebrate the season with this holiday event featuring photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, crafts and other fun activities.

Music will be provided by the North County Dulcimers. Health and safety information will be provided by representatives from North County Fire, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and other community groups. Refreshments will be served.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650.

