Our loving father, Michael V. Mercado, passed away on his 81st birthday, November 7, 2018. An avid world traveler and photographer, Mike retired from the LA City Fire Department after a long, successful career having attained the rank of engineer.

A long time resident of Fallbrook, Mike enjoyed participating in many clubs and volunteering. Mike leaves behind three beloved daughters, Shelley, Lisa and Kristal and grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren, Emily and Nicholas.

A celebration of Mike’s life will occur on December 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Resort.