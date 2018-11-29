Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Michael V. Mercado

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/30/2018 at 7:03am

Our loving father, Michael V. Mercado, passed away on his 81st birthday, November 7, 2018. An avid world traveler and photographer, Mike retired from the LA City Fire Department after a long, successful career having attained the rank of engineer.

A long time resident of Fallbrook, Mike enjoyed participating in many clubs and volunteering. Mike leaves behind three beloved daughters, Shelley, Lisa and Kristal and grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren, Emily and Nicholas.

A celebration of Mike’s life will occur on December 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Resort.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/01/2018 00:42