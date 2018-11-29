Michael V. Mercado
Our loving father, Michael V. Mercado, passed away on his 81st birthday, November 7, 2018. An avid world traveler and photographer, Mike retired from the LA City Fire Department after a long, successful career having attained the rank of engineer.
A long time resident of Fallbrook, Mike enjoyed participating in many clubs and volunteering. Mike leaves behind three beloved daughters, Shelley, Lisa and Kristal and grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren, Emily and Nicholas.
A celebration of Mike’s life will occur on December 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Resort.
