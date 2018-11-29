Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Murphy – Jenkins engaged

 
Last updated 11/30/2018 at 6:44am

Brian Jenkins proposes to Shane Murphy at the beach.

FALLBROOK – Deborah Egan and Frank Murphy of Fallbrook are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their precious daughter, Shane Lee, to Cpl Brian Thayer Jenkins, son of David and Marit Jenkins of Ladera Ranch and Angela Cramer of Oregon.

Shane is a graduate of Rancho Christian High and currently a performing arts major at the University of San Diego. Brian is a graduate of Arnold O. Beckman High and proudly serves in the US Marines while planning on a career as a firefighter.

The good Lord has led two lives to take one path. Shane and Brian will be married March 2019.


 
