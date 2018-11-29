Public can comment on BUSD transition to trustee area elections

BONSALL – As part of the transition to a by-trustee area election system by the Bonsall Unified School District, the district’s Governing Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 6, to receive community comments and public testimony concerning proposed trustee voting area plans.

The proposed trustee voting area maps are available for viewing online at http://www.bonsallusd.com (click "Transition to Trustee Area Elections" on the home page). The proposed trustee voting area maps are also available for viewing at District school sites in the school offices.

The public hearing will be held during a Special Meeting of the Governing Board Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road.