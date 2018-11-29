Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Public can comment on BUSD transition to trustee area elections

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/30/2018 at 6:32am



BONSALL – As part of the transition to a by-trustee area election system by the Bonsall Unified School District, the district’s Governing Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 6, to receive community comments and public testimony concerning proposed trustee voting area plans.

The proposed trustee voting area maps are available for viewing online at http://www.bonsallusd.com (click "Transition to Trustee Area Elections" on the home page). The proposed trustee voting area maps are also available for viewing at District school sites in the school offices.

The public hearing will be held during a Special Meeting of the Governing Board Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/01/2018 00:42