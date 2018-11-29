Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rotary honors students of the month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/4/2018 at 6:57am

Fallbrook STEM Academy associate superintendent Bill Billingsley, left, Rotarian Tony O'Brien, far right, and Fallbrook STEM Academy assistant principal Dr. Alex Gonzalez pose with the Students of the Month for November, Marco Garcia Jr. and Johanna Varga Vasquez.

FALLBROOK – Throughout the school year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook is recognizing students of the month at a different school in the Fallbrook Elementary School District. For the month of November, students from Fallbrook STEM Academy were recognized.

Assistant principal Dr. Alex Gonzalez and associate superintendent Bill Billingsley presented Marco Garcia Jr. and Johanna Varga Vasquez as the Students of the Month to the Rotary Club at a recent luncheon.

Garcia is a sixth-grade student whose goal is to influence and lead kids through sports. He also plans to be a leader in the classr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018