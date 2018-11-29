Rotary honors students of the month

Fallbrook STEM Academy associate superintendent Bill Billingsley, left, Rotarian Tony O'Brien, far right, and Fallbrook STEM Academy assistant principal Dr. Alex Gonzalez pose with the Students of the Month for November, Marco Garcia Jr. and Johanna Varga Vasquez.

FALLBROOK – Throughout the school year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook is recognizing students of the month at a different school in the Fallbrook Elementary School District. For the month of November, students from Fallbrook STEM Academy were recognized.

Assistant principal Dr. Alex Gonzalez and associate superintendent Bill Billingsley presented Marco Garcia Jr. and Johanna Varga Vasquez as the Students of the Month to the Rotary Club at a recent luncheon.

Garcia is a sixth-grade student whose goal is to influence and lead kids through sports. He also plans to be a leader in the classr...