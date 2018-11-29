Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local dancers to perform 'Nutcracker Ballet'

 
Last updated 12/4/2018 at 6:52am

Fallbrook resident Anna Alcorn can be seen in the North County Academy of Dance production of the "Nutcracker Ballet," Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

FALLBROOK – The North County Academy of Dance will present its production of the "Nutcracker Ballet" Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High School, 2400 S Stage Coach Lane.

Anna Alcorn is one of the many talented dancers in the "Nutcracker Ballet." A mother of three children, she teaches ballet and Pilates at the ballet studio in Bonsall and is an online science teacher at UC Santa Cruz.

Tickets are available online at http://www.northcountyacademyofdance.com.

 
