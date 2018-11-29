Pala announces December's free entertainment
Last updated 12/4/2018 at 6:50am
PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in December featuring the 60+ Club on Tuesdays, and the underground wine CAVE and expanded Luis Rey’s on Fridays and Saturdays. The 60+ Club meets in the Pala Events Center.
The free December entertainment schedule includes:
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
Dec. 4, Decades – Origin of Music from 40s, 50s & 60s
Dec. 11, The Fabulous Mar Dels – Holiday Special
Dec. 18, Ultimate Christmas with Surfin’ – The Beach Boys Tribute
Dec. 25, No show, Merry Christmas
CAVE, 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Dec. 1, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop
Dec. 7-8, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz
Dec. 14-15, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop
Dec. 21-22, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco
Dec. 28, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz
Dec. 29, Jesus Meleclo, Flamencos, Acoustic Pop, Jazz
Luis Rey’s, 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Dec. 1, Gino and the Lone Gunman
Dec. 7, Gino and the Lone Gunman
Dec. 8, The Fave
Dec. 14-15, Chris James
Dec. 21-22, Hollywood Blonde
Dec. 28, Gino and the Lone Gunman.
Dec. 29, Cougrzz Rock
Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, The Fave
