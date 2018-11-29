White Christmas comes to Pechanga

TEMECULA – This holiday season, area residents can discover the perfect gift for everyone on their list! They can start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and have "Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical".

Theatre Royale’s lavish new production will begin Dec. 21 at Pechanga Resort & Casino. This must-see classic tells the story of a song-and-dance team that falls for a stunning sister act in the process of putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, "Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, The Musical" is the gift everyone is dreaming of for Christmas.

The play can be seen Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m., 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. For tickets, call (877) 711-2946 or visit https://www.pechanga.com/entertain/white-christmas.

Based on the 1954 Technicolor film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen, this sparkling musical mixes big dance numbers with the unforgettable music of Irving Berlin.

War veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act. But when they follow two singing sisters to Vermont with romance on their minds, they discover that the nearly bankrupt lodge where the sisters were scheduled to perform, is owned by their former army commander.

This holiday classic includes some of Irving Berlin’s biggest hits, such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and, of course, the perennial favorite, “White Christmas.” Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a must see for the holidays and is guaranteed to fill the entire family with the joy of the season.

The cast of this Christmas spectacular will feature David Reuther as Bob Wallace, Sandra Rice as Betty Haynes, Fisher Kaake as Phil Davis and Kylie Molnar as Judy Haynes. Also featured are Teresa Oliva as Martha Watson, John Campbell as General Waverly, and Madeline Stuart as Susan Waverly.

Rounding out the cast are supporting leads: Mark Russell, Brandon Kallen, Ron Clinton, Michele Vasile, Gabrielle Incremona, Valerie Cope, Sharon Duchi, Michael Ring, and the featured song and dance ensemble; Matthew Ryan, Alison Teague, Ashlyn Miller, Cole Howard, Candace Carbajal, Daisy Fuentes, Dylan Dewald, Skyelar Nalley, Sergio Camacho, Tamara Rodriguez, Eric Navarro and Jeremy Kurator.

Direction is by Jay S. King, musical direction by Don LeMaster, dance direction by Sarah Cleveland, production management by Carolyn King, and technical direction by Jason Kaiser. Dance captains are Matthew Ryan and Alison Teague.

Music and lyrics are by Irving Berlin, book by David Ives and Paul Blake, original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie.

Original set design is by Anna Louizos, (adaptation by Theatre Royale); original costume design by Carrie Robbins, (adaptation by Trudee Stevens); lighting design by Shane Pritchard, sound design by Nick White.