County to establish urban agriculture incentive zones

The County of San Diego will be establishing urban agriculture incentive zones in the unincorporated portion of the county.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, Nov. 14, with Kristin Gaspar absent, to direct the county's chief administrative officer to establish an urban agriculture incentive zone within the unincorporated county, to initiate the process through the preparation of a draft ordinance, to provide a detailed assessment of blighted properties which could be suitable for urban agriculture, to analyze an appropriate fee structure and complete any analysis required...