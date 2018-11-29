Lions Clubs do vision screening at Live Oak and La Paloma elementary schools

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos Lions and San Diego North County Lions clubs will do vision screening at two elementary schools in Fallbrook, at Live Oak Nov. 27, and La Paloma Nov. 30. The Lions Clubs have a memo of understanding in partnering with the Fallbrook Unified Elementary School District for vision screening.

Vision screenings are provided by “certified screeners” Norm MacKenzie, immediate past president, San Marcos Lions Club and president John Ruiz, San Diego North County Lions Club.

“The actual screenings take less than a minute per child utilizing the Welch Allyn Spot and Pl...