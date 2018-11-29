Lozzi builds for the future

FALLBROOK – “Build it and they will come.” Whether you attribute these words to the movie “Field of Dreams” or God speaking to Noah, many have used it to explain the inner drive to pursue a dream. Such a dream is about to become a reality for local massage therapist and holistic health practitioner Craig Lozzi.

“About eight years ago when I became a single parent, I realized working from home would offer me the opportunity to have my young daughter home while I worked. Little did I realize it would take so long to become a reality,” said Lozzi. “Furthermore, I knew I would be able to enjoy more time on a property I had lived on for over 18 years: a beautiful valley with a creek and majestic oaks and sycamores. When I first saw this property I said, 'This would be a perfect retreat.’”

Now it will be just that. Initially, Lozzi thought he would add a simple studio to the existing building. He had, in fact, already submitted architectural plans and pulled building permits to create a children’s wing on the existing structure. From a failed relationship came the inspiration to do a remodel of a different sort.

Realizing that the entire structure needed repair, he expanded the scope to remodeling the entire structure, while integrating a separate wing for massage and health counseling.

The inspiration grew to incorporate his passion for healthy living using a sustainable style of green building that would be the first application of its kind in a residence in the U.S., utilizing among many features, a light-weight concrete that is 60 percent air and made incredibly strong with the addition of tiny tensile fibers.

“This cellular concrete technology creates a house that is fireproof, termite proof, extremely well-insulated and incredibly strong in both sheer and seismic capacities. Furthermore, it eliminated the need for incorporating traditional insulation, drywall and stucco, making it affordable. A perfect model for the climate and cost of building in Southern California,” he said.

Ultimately, after three years in the San Diego Building Department and significant expense, Lozzi reluctantly parted with this technology and focused on the main goals: work from home and expand to two massage rooms to include someone to mentor and eventually take over his thriving practice.

He secured a bank loan, revised the plans and after another 18 months was able to get permits. Interestingly enough, “they will come” came first in the form of his older daughter, Laurel Lozzi, joining her father’s massage practice. “I called up my dad two years ago, proposing to fly once a month from Colorado and work four days with him. He told me if I committed to a year, he would further train me and promote me. Unexpectedly, a year later I found myself moving back to the town I grew up in but remaining near the beauty of nature that endeared me to Colorado by living in De Luz,” said Laurel.

The studio will still incorporate many green building practices, including utilizing wood milled from four huge oaks that fell on the property about 10 years ago. In just a few months, the next ‘ones to come’ will be the many loyal clients that have been a part of the Lozzi’s work that now spans four decades and is deemed to continue through the skilled hands of Laurel.

Transcendent Healing Massage can be reached at (760) 533-3505.

Submitted by Transcendent Healing Massage.