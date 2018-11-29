Troop 0007 awarded Girl Scout Silver Award for Pico Promenade Project

FALLBROOK – Pico Promenade, that beautiful little walkway that runs along the natural watershed between Main Avenue and Mission Road, has had some delightful new art pieces installed along the trail to add beauty and remind everyone that they share the world with all creatures. The promenade is maintained by Save Our Forest and many local volunteers.

A small group of girls from local Girl Scout Troop 0007, Bridget B, Olivia L. Shelby M., Karina S., & Talisen V., wanted to add beauty to Fallbrook and help their community. With the help of some amazing people, they have earned their Silver...