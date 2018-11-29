Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Troop 0007 awarded Girl Scout Silver Award for Pico Promenade Project

 
Last updated 11/30/2018 at 2:37pm



FALLBROOK – Pico Promenade, that beautiful little walkway that runs along the natural watershed between Main Avenue and Mission Road, has had some delightful new art pieces installed along the trail to add beauty and remind everyone that they share the world with all creatures. The promenade is maintained by Save Our Forest and many local volunteers.

A small group of girls from local Girl Scout Troop 0007, Bridget B, Olivia L. Shelby M., Karina S., & Talisen V., wanted to add beauty to Fallbrook and help their community. With the help of some amazing people, they have earned their Silver...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
