Use these natural ways to fight fall allergies

Leaves are a known cause of fall allergies. Raking them can stir up mold and pollen.

FALLBROOK – As the days become shorter and the weather cools down, a new crop of allergy symptoms can arise, turning the autumn season into one marked by sneezing, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. Medications can alleviate such symptoms, but allergy sufferers may want to investigate some natural ways to beat allergies.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, ragweed is one of the more common triggers of autumnal allergies. Ragweed contributes to "hay fever," which is a term to describe allergic rhinitis that occurs as a symptom of ragweed pollen in the air....