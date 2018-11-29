Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

General plan amendment proposals delayed

 
The county's Department of Planning and Development Services had planned to docket general plan amendment proposals including Lilac Hills Ranch, Warner Ranch and property-specific requests which include two Bonsall and four Fallbrook areas for the Dec. 12 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, but PDS will not docket these proposals until at least 2019.

A combination of PDS staff workload to prepare some of the projects, pending litigation involving the county's emissions reduction plan which includes a current injunction against changes which property-specific requests would make, and project applicants continuing to provide additional information were among the reasons for the postponement.

The procedure to send a project application to the Board of Supervisors also includes a Planning Commission hearing, and no such hearing has occurred for Warner Ranch. The Planning Commission held a hearing on a previous version of Lilac Hills Ranch in 2015, and June 8 the Planning Commission held a hearing to determine whether significant changes existed which would merit a new full Planning Commission hearing.

The Planning Commission determined that the current version does not have significant changes. The Planning Commission heard the property-specific requests June 22 and June 29, and a Board of Supervisors hearing Oct. 12 provided the county supervisors' direction on each request while directing county staff to prepare the necessary documentation for the actual rezones and general plan amendments.

No new target date has been set for the Board of Supervisors to hear the proposed projects and associated general plan amendments.

