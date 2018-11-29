BUSD releases map options for area voting

BONSALL – As the Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) continues to move through a 90-day process of transitioning to “by-Trustee-area” elections under the legal requirements of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA), a critical point has been reached.

The district has released three map options to the community for study and input. The maps can be reviewed online at http://www.bonsallusd.com. All three of the map options meet the legal requirements outlined in CVRA.

The district is also providing four in-person opportunities for the community to review and provide feedback before the BUSD Board of Trustees votes Jan. 8, 2019, for a map that will be put into effect for the November 2020 board elections.

The release of these map options comes at the end of the “pre-map” period. The District, along with its independent demographer and legal counsel, has previously engaged the community with two public hearings to solicit input before drawing map options.

Each map option for consideration:

1) Meets the equal population requirement (that each trustee area have an equal population with up to a 10 percent variance)

2) Creates at least one trustee area wherein the African American, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American population gains increased influence by Citizen Voting Age Population (CVAP/eligible voters) based on up-to-date CVAP statistics compared to district-wide averages

3) Complies with the Federal Voting Rights Act

4) Respects communities of interest as much as possible

5) Is compact and contiguous as much as possible

6) Follows man-made and natural geographic features as much as possible.

Meeting and Hearing Schedule

The community is invited to provide input at the follows meetings to be held at the Bonsall Community Center (31505 Old River Road):

Dec. 6, 2018 – First public hearing regarding map options (special meeting), 6 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2018 – Community meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 13, 2018 – Second public hearing regarding map options (regular meeting), 6 p.m.

Jan. 8, 2019 – Third public hearing regarding map options (special meeting); Adopt map option, 6 p.m.

Comments and feedback may also be submitted to comments@bonsallusd.com or by calling (760) 631.5200. All map preference feedback will be relayed to the board prior to its discussion and adoption of a map option.