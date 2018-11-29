Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Chamber plans Holiday Wine & A Bite, Christmas of Giving Open House

 
Last updated 11/30/2018 at 6:52am

Shane Gibson photo

Violinist Richard Conviser plays music inside Mimi's Boutique and The Spoiled Avocado for guests attending the last Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Holiday Wine & A Bite Art Walk Friday, Dec. 7, and its Christmas of Giving Open House, Wednesday, Dec. 12. Registration is available online and at the chamber office.

Limited to 150, Wine & a Bite participants will taste food and fine wines samples and watch several artists "in action" starting at 5:30 p.m. Several venues in the historic Downtown area will be participating, including a few new locations.

Reserve a spot today by stopping by the chamber office, by phone (760) 728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

The chamber office will be open for the Christmas of Giving Open House beginning at

5 p.m. Dec. 12. The chamber will welcome donations for the four nonprofit organizations selected by chamber staff as charity partners for the event: D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Ag Boosters, Fallbrook Band Boosters and Jeremiah's Ranch. Cash or checks made payable to each organization is kindly requested, chamber officials said.

For questions about either of these events, contact the chamber office.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 
