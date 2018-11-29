Independent seniors benefit from YANA program

Fallbrook Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol members Jack Wood and Helen Kirkpatrick leave the Fallbrook Sheriff's substation for two scheduled welfare visits at YANA members' homes. Wood and Kirkpatrick have both been senior sheriff's volunteers for 10 years and were in the academy together while training for the service. The senior sheriff's volunteer program is a non-confrontational service providing a variety of tasks to help keep Fallbrook safe.

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking motivated area residents to join the Fallbrook substation's Senior Volunteer Patrol. Volunteers assist the department in conducting welfare checks (YANA visits), free vacation checks of qualifying residences and a multitude of community services.

This is an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution towards improving public safety, service and security.

Candidates for the Senior Volunteer Patrol must be age 50 or older, retired and available to work a minimum of six hours per week, pass a background ch...