Independent seniors benefit from YANA program
Last updated 12/4/2018 at 7:29am
FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking motivated area residents to join the Fallbrook substation's Senior Volunteer Patrol. Volunteers assist the department in conducting welfare checks (YANA visits), free vacation checks of qualifying residences and a multitude of community services.
This is an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution towards improving public safety, service and security.
Candidates for the Senior Volunteer Patrol must be age 50 or older, retired and available to work a minimum of six hours per week, pass a background ch...
