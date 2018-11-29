Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

One seriously injured in collision with semi truck trailer on I-15 in Rainbow

 
Last updated 12/5/2018 at 10:34am



RAINBOW - One person suffered major injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 5 when an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi truck hauling a trailer on Interstate 15 in Rainbow, authorities said.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on I-15 north-south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived at the crash and extricated one person who was trapped in a Dodge SUV that struck the back of the semi truck's trailer, NCFPD spokesman John Choi said.

Four patients, all from the Dodge SUV, were transported to Palomar Hospital, Choi said, adding that one person suffered major injuries while the rest had minor injuries.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

 
