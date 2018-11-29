Race for spot on BUSD board very tight

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters' Nov. 26 update of results from the Nov. 6 general election – with 47,000 outstanding ballots to be processed and 100 percent of precincts reporting – revealed that the race for the short term (two year) spot on the Bonsall Unified School District board was very tight.

Larissa Anderson, a businesswoman/education advocate, led BUSD Trustee Sylvia Tucker by 37 votes (3,001-2,964). Tucker had been holding a very small lead over Anderson.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu was asked if there would be a recount in such a close race.

"There are no automatic recounts," said Vu in an email. "Should a voter wish to pursue a recount, they would need to request it within five days of us certifying the election. The voter would pay for the recount and if the outcome changes, then they would be reimbursed the amount they deposited."

Things basically remained the same in voting for the BUSD board as incumbent Lou Riddle and challengers Roger Merchat and Michael Gaddis held sizeable advantages in the race for the three open seats. BUSD board president Timothy Coen remained last in the voting among the six candidates.

In a race with a big turnaround, termed-out State Senator Joel Anderson, who held the early lead over Mike Schaefer in the race for State Board of Equalization 4th District, was getting soundly beaten in the latest report 571,411 to 469,849.

Following are election results as of Nov. 26, with an asterisk denoting the candidate anticipated to be elected.

Governor

*Gavin Newsom – 626,005 votes (56.51%)

John Cox ¬¬– 481,718 votes (43.49%)

Lt. Governor

*Eleni Kounalakis – 546,754 (62.80%)

Ed Hernandez – 323,900 (37.20%)

Secretary of State

*Alex Padilla – 642,446 (59.02%)

Mark Meuser – 446,064 (40.98%)

Controller

*Betty Yee – 645,466 (59.59%)

Konstantinos Roditis – 437,640 (40.41%)

Treasurer

*Fiona Ma – 628,507 (58.47%)

Greg Conlon – 446,362 (41.53)

Attorney General

*Xavier Becerra – 629,776 (58.21%)

Steven Bailey – 452,063 (41.79%)

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara – 513,162 (50.16%)

Steve Poizner – 509,830 (49.84%)

State Board of Equalization 4th District

*Mike Schaefer – 571,411 (54.88%)

Joel Anderson – 469,849 (45.12%)

United States Senator

*Diane Feinstein – 504,565 (53.09%)

Kevin De Leon – 445,785 (46.91%)

U.S. Representative 49th District

*Mike Levin – 123,262 (59.53%)

Diane Harkey – 83,785 (40.47%)

U.S. Representative 50th District

*Duncan Hunter – 117,201 (51.36%)

Ammar Campa-Najjar – 110,982 (48.64%)

State Senate 38th District

*Brian W. Jones – 183,405 (53.29%)

Jeff Griffith – 160,728 (46.71%)

State Assembly 75th District

*Marie Waldron – 68,589 (55.10%)

Alan Geraci – 55,882 (44.90%)

Board of Supervisors District 5

*Jim Desmond – 108,180 (56.64%)

Michelle Gomez – 82,825 (43.36%)

Fallbrook Community Planning Group

*Jim Russell – 9,018 (16.97%)

*Mark Mervich – 6,980 ((13.13%)

*Victoria Stover ¬– 6,344 (11.94%)

*Kim Murphy – 6,143 (11.56%)

*Guy Howard – 6,082 (11.44%)

*Eileen Delaney – 6,057 (11.40%)

*Stephen E. Brown – 4,485 (8.44%)

Jerry Kalman – 4,262 (8.02%)

Richard J. Billburg – 3,776 (7.10%)

Fallbrook Regional Health District

*Kate Schwartz-Frates – 10,715 (35.74%)

*Jennifer Jeffries – 7,806 (26.04%)

*Howard Salmon – 7,153 (23.86%)

Armando J. Telles – 4,307 (14.37)

North County Fire Protection District

*John Van Doorn – 8,677 (39.75%)

*Kenneth E. Munson – 7,987 (36.59%)

John A Del-Zio – 5,163 (23.65%)

FPUD Division 2

*Kenneth Endter – 708 (60.56%)

John Coulter Newman – 461 (39.44%)

RMWD Division 4

*Carl Rindfleisch – 760 (56.21%)

Bill Stewart – 592 (43.79%)

School Boards

BUSD

*Lou Riddle – 2,763 (18.96%)

*Roger Merchat – 2,614 (17.94%)

*Michael Gaddis – 2,583 (17.73%)

Brian Olson – 2,309 (15.85%)

Eric Ortega – 2,296 (15.76%)

Timothy Coen – 2,004 (13.76%)

BUSD (Short Term)

Larissa Anderson – 3,001 (50.31%)

Sylvia Tucker – 2,964 (49.69%)

FUESD

*Susan Liebes – 6,260 (22.24%)

*Patty De Jong – 5,614 (19.95%)

*Caron Lieber – 4,987 (17.72%)

Eren Melendez – 4,370 (15.53%)

Patrick Rusnell – 4,241 (15.07%)

Darryl E. Buntin – 2,671 (9.49%)

FUHSD

*Diane Summers – 6,661 (21.25%)

*Lita Tabish – 5,864 (18.71%)

*Elana Sterling – 5,180 (16.53%)

D.J. Campe – 3,941 (12.58%)

James O'Donnell – 3,662 (11.69%)

Richard L. Goodlake – 3,543 (11.31%)

Sherry Ludwig – 2,488 (7.94%)

Palomar Community College District

*Norma Miyamoto – 88,786 (24.17%)

*Mark R. Evilsizer – 84,448 (22.99%)

Rose Marie Dishman – 77,800 (21.18%)

Lee Dulgeroff – 69,148 (18.83%)

Aimee R. Keith – 47,109 (12.83%)