Remembrance Day held at Pittenger House

Participating in Remembrance Day are Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent #92 of Temecula, from left, Linda George, patriotic instructor; Lynette Harmon-Canales, president; Karen Youngdale; Dorothy Traver, color bearer and Anna Anderson, treasurer .

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society held its annual "Remembrance Day 2018" ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 17 at its William Pittenger House. The event was hosted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21, and the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92, of Temecula.

Remembrance Day participants include, from left, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent 92 President Lynette Harmon Canales; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 Commander John Finch, Past Department Commander Jerry Sayre, Chaplain Dave Allyn, John Keenan, USMC Ret., who delivered the Gettysburg Address, and Wes.

Following the Civil War Remembrance Day ceremony, President Lynette Harmon-Canales presented to Curator Carolyn Ganoe a model of the "General", a historic train best known for its Civil War role during the celebrated 'Andrews Raid'.

Union soldiers, including Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Pittenger, and 19 volunteers, stole the locomotive deep in Confederate territory attempting to stop railroad traffic in the south. Sgt. Pittenger later wrote a book of his experience, titled "The Great Locomotive Chase", which was made into a Walt Disney movie in 1956 by the same name.

Also on display at the Pittenger House is a replica of a Civil War sword and a copy of Pittenger's book, both donated by the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92.

Submitted by Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92, of Temecula.