Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Remembrance Day held at Pittenger House

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/30/2018 at 8:35am

Participating in Remembrance Day are Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent #92 of Temecula, from left, Linda George, patriotic instructor; Lynette Harmon-Canales, president; Karen Youngdale; Dorothy Traver, color bearer and Anna Anderson, treasurer .

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society held its annual "Remembrance Day 2018" ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 17 at its William Pittenger House. The event was hosted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21, and the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92, of Temecula.

Remembrance Day participants include, from left, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent 92 President Lynette Harmon Canales; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 Commander John Finch, Past Department Commander Jerry Sayre, Chaplain Dave Allyn, John Keenan, USMC Ret., who delivered the Gettysburg Address, and Wes.

Following the Civil War Remembrance Day ceremony, President Lynette Harmon-Canales presented to Curator Carolyn Ganoe a model of the "General", a historic train best known for its Civil War role during the celebrated 'Andrews Raid'.

Union soldiers, including Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Pittenger, and 19 volunteers, stole the locomotive deep in Confederate territory attempting to stop railroad traffic in the south. Sgt. Pittenger later wrote a book of his experience, titled "The Great Locomotive Chase", which was made into a Walt Disney movie in 1956 by the same name.

Also on display at the Pittenger House is a replica of a Civil War sword and a copy of Pittenger's book, both donated by the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92.

Submitted by Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Jane Safford Tent No. 92, of Temecula.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/01/2018 00:59