Tree lighting kicks off holiday season

The Fallbrook High Madrigals sing holiday tunes at the 2017 edition of the Fallbrook Historical Society's "Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House." This year's open house will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fallbrook Heritage Center, 1730 Hill Avenue.

The holiday season in Fallbrook gets started this weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) with a trifecta of events offering fun for all ages.

The Official Fallbrook Holiday Tree Lighting at the Fallbrook Community Center will be held Friday evening, the Fallbrook Christmas Parade takes place Saturday evening, and the Fallbrook Historical Society presents its "Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House" Sunday afternoon.

This year's tree lighting celebration, which will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center (341 Heald Lane), will focus more on lights than tree. That's because the 50-foot tall Monterey pine that stood in front of the community center for 36 years was cut down by county workers last February after it was deemed too sick to save. It was replaced by a deodar cedar that was approximately 18 feet tall when planted in front of the center last April.

"We have a beautiful new tree that's quite small – I would say it's about 20 to 25 feet – but it's gorgeous," said Judith Spaid, a board member with the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, at a Fallbrook Revitalization Committee meeting. "Because the tree is small and we have to be very careful not to overburden it, what we are doing is a fantasy of lights at the community center. The whole place is just going to be absolutely incredible."

In addition to a dazzling display of lights, the tree lighting event will offer holiday shopping opportunities, live music and performances, games and activities for kids, and food trucks. A free shuttle to the event is also available from the SonRise church parking lot located at 463 S Stage Coach Lane. Everyone is encouraged to carpool as parking around the community center will be limited.

"It's just an incredible event," said Spaid, who noted that attendance at the tree lighting increases each year.

The 37th edition of the nighttime Fallbrook Christmas Parade, presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, will make its way down Main Avenue (from Ammunition to Ivy) beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. This year's theme is "A Toyland Christmas" and the parade will showcase 105 entries, including marching bands, lighted floats, vintage cars, several equestrian units, and a trolley from Lawrence Welk Theatre.

The Fallbrook Historical Society welcomes all to its "Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House," which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fallbrook Heritage Center, 1730 Hill Avenue (Rocky Crest at Hill). The event not only features a visit from Santa (at 2:30 p.m.) and docent-led tours of all museums, but also music, refreshments, crafts for kids, woodcarvers, a silent auction, and the opening of the new Fallbrook Girl Scout exhibit.

Other upcoming holiday events include the Wine & A Bite Holiday Art Walk (Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30 to 8 p.m.), Breakfast with Santa at the Fallbrook Community Center (Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 to 10:30 a.m.), Fallbrook Chorale Annual Christmas Concert (Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.) Fallbrook Union High School Choir Concert (Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.) and Brunch with Santa at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens (Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Those partaking in the chamber's Wine & A Bite Holiday Art Walk will enjoy delicious food, fine wine and unique art while strolling around historic downtown Fallbrook. For more information, stop by the chamber office at 111 South Main Avenue, call (760) 728-5845 or visit https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/.

The cost to attend the Fallbrook Community Center's Breakfast with Santa is only $5 for all ages and the event includes a hot breakfast, arts and crafts and entertainment, and the opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa.

The Fallbrook Chorale's "Celebrate Christmas" concert will be held at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 South Stage Coach Lane. More than 50 singers and the chamber ensemble will perform a variety of holiday favorites.

The FUHS Choir Concert will be presented at the Bob Burton Center on the school campus, 2400 South Stage Coach Lane. The evening will feature holiday music performed by student choirs and the Madrigals, and the $5 admission fee supports student performing arts.

The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way and its brunch with Santa features a tremendous holiday buffet as well as carolers, storytellers and dancers.