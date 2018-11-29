Yates to sign copies of book 'Haja'

Fallbrook residents Arlene Yates and Brett Stokes are the creators of "Haja", an anti-bullying book.

FALLBROOK – Longtime Fallbrook resident Arlene Yates recently published her children's book "Haja" along with Fallbrook illustrator Brett Stokes. Fallbrook resident Jack Kovic of GOT publishing is the executive publisher.

Yates will hold a special book signing in Fallbrook Saturday, Dec. 1, from 3-3:30 p.m. at The Shop Around the Corner bookstore, located at 127 N. Main Ave., Suite C. Yates and Kovic will perform both a reading of the story and sing the Haja song.

The book signing starts just two hours before the annual Fallbrook Christmas parade so Haja will be there to serve hot coffee and doughnuts.

Yates regularly performs for children throughout San Diego. She has recorded over 100 songs with Bob Summers.

In the early part of 2018, Yates decided to combine her children's entertainment and musical skill to create her unique Stop Bullying program, through the story of the Haja. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Stop Bullying program, Yates is spreading this critical message throughout the U.S. education system.

"I feel we will see the greatest reduction in bullying by targeting the youngest children with stories that inspire good citizenship," said Yates. "I created the Haja book for parents to read to their pre-reading children. That's how young we have to start."

In 2019, two other versions of Haja will be published. For more information, visit http://www.ladyarlene.com.