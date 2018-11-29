We're open for business

The holidays are here, the elections are behind us and the Legislature is out of session. But if the need arises, my office is here to help.

Since joining the Legislature six years ago, my district and capitol offices have assisted constituents dealing with a vast array of situations that can arise when people interact with the state. We have direct access to legislative liaisons throughout California’s extensive bureaucracy, and often a quick phone call can cut through the busy signals and endless delays.

We’ve handled scores of EDD and DMV cases, professional and contractor licensing problems, Medi-Cal and many more. More unique cases have involved clearing red tape that was preventing a life-saving transplant, denying irrigation water for hundreds of acres of citrus and avocados, and a clerical error by another state that prevented delivery of tropical plants worth thousands of dollars to a local nursery.

My district office, which serves as my eyes and ears while I’m in Sacramento, also processes the mail/email I receive from concerned citizens about important legislative and policy issues. This citizen input is a vital part of my decision-making process regarding legislation that’s being debated in the Assembly, and can also contribute to the development of new bills that I introduce on the Assembly floor. I make sure I have every letter or email from my constituents with me when I am voting.

We don’t close up shop when the Legislature recesses. And during the holiday period, we are open for business. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call if you need assistance, would like to inquire about a bill, have an issue with other agencies, or simply don’t know where to turn for help when a government-related problem comes along.