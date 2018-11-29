Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Newsroom 

Police motorcycle officer the victim of hit and run

 
Last updated 12/4/2018 at 1:06pm

California Highway Patrol

The images above are examples of the model and year of the suspect vehicle.

According to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, an El Cajon Police Department motorcycle officer was the victim of a hit and run driver. The officer in full uniform was traveling on I-15 Southbound north of Gopher Canyon Road when a vehicle made an unsafe lane change and struck the police motorcycle.

The officer crashed as a result of the contact. Witnesses to the collision followed the vehicle and provided a description of the subjects and vehicle. The officer involved sustained minor injuries during the collision.

The vehicle that caused the collision, a silver Ford Fusion, model year between 2010 and 2012, exited at Gopher Canyon Road, and immediately re-entered I-15 Southbound from Gopher Canyon Road. Additionally, the vehicle had blue paper dealership plates that read "El General" in yellow and will have fresh damage to the left side. The suspect vehicle contained a single occupant, a male driver with glasses.

This incident is currently under investigation. Should a member of the public have witnessed this incident or have additional information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at (858) 637-3800.

 
